Temperatures trend up Wednesday with lots of cloud cover expected

Fall is in full effect as we'll carve out another dry day across Southeast Michigan.

Clouds look to make their presence felt so plan on mostly cloudy skies at best overhead through your Wednesday.

Despite the lack of sun, temperatures trend up a bit today and the wind will be lighter. High will be in the mid-to-upper 50's.

Rain returns Thursday night and Friday will turn out to be another wet day for all of us, although rain totals will vary. The lowest totals will be to the north and the highest to the south.

It still looks like the bulk of the weekend will remain dry with just the chance for showers early Saturday morning. Halloween itself will be quite delightful.

After a relatively mild weekend, next week will turn cooler.