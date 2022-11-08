Temperatures tumble on election day

It'll be a colder election day for Southeast Michigan.

Plan for the 30s with a couple 20s showing up this morning.

We'll squeeze out plenty of sun through the day that will lift us into the 50s by the afternoon.

A few batches of clouds early this morning are obnoxiously blocking the moon at times which matters as we're trying to enjoy the lunar eclipse!

Partial eclipse started at 4:09 a.m., but the main event is set to run from 5:16 to 6: 41 a.m.

Soak it in as the next one isn't coming until 2025!

Temperatures are down today, but heading up to to 70 by Thursday.

A late week cold front changes the game for the weekend. The coldest feel with the chance for snow showers returns.