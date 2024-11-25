Thanksgiving forecast: What are snow chances in Metro Detroit this weekend?

Just in time for your aunt, uncles, cousins, and grandparents to come into town, the temperatures are about to plummet in Metro Detroit.

Monday got off to a relatively warm start, especially for this time of year, with temperatures hitting the 50s for almost everyone in Southeast Michigan – but it's all about to go down hill.

Cold air rushes in Monday night into Tuesday with winds of 25 MPH. That means even though it's going to be in the 30s, it's going to feel even colder.

Thanksgiving Day forecast in Metro Detroit

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly dry. But the temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 30s.

Expect the high to be just 40 degrees this Thanksgiving and lows will dip to 30.

It's going to be a cold and dreary Thanksgiving Day with a chance of precipitation.

If you're running the Turkey Trot at 6 a.m., we're talking 34 degrees but the wind chill will be 27! Plus a 40% chance of rain.

Bundle up!

But let's say you want to sleep a bit longer and then head to parade. Don't expect major warm ups by 10 a.m. at the Thanksgiving Day parade. We'll be at just 37 with a wind chill temp of 30.

Cold December start

It's going to get colder.

For Black Friday and the start of December on Saturday – we've got a chance of flurries every single day.

Anyone heading to grandma's house on the west side of the state will need to be ready for even more snow. Lake effect snow out west will create higher snow totals.

So buckle up. Find your gloves and hats and be ready – cold weather is finally here.