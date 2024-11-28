Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving weather forecast: Chilly holiday, with even colder temps arriving Friday

Published  November 28, 2024 11:09am EST
Thanksgiving will be a chilly one, but even colder temps are on the way for Friday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Thanksgiving! Get ready—Friday brings the coldest air of the season. 

That’s not to say today is warm. Wind chills will max out around freezing this afternoon—bundle up! 

A little sun will peek through the clouds to help fight off the chill. 

The cold will fire up some lake-effect snow tonight and tomorrow. These showers will be hit-or-miss, but where they hit, expect whiteout conditions. Accumulations will be limited, but the impacts could still pack a punch. 