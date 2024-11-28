Thanksgiving weather forecast: Chilly holiday, with even colder temps arriving Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Thanksgiving! Get ready—Friday brings the coldest air of the season.
That’s not to say today is warm. Wind chills will max out around freezing this afternoon—bundle up!
A little sun will peek through the clouds to help fight off the chill.
The cold will fire up some lake-effect snow tonight and tomorrow. These showers will be hit-or-miss, but where they hit, expect whiteout conditions. Accumulations will be limited, but the impacts could still pack a punch.