Thanksgiving weather forecast: Chilly holiday, with even colder temps arriving Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! Get ready—Friday brings the coldest air of the season.

That’s not to say today is warm. Wind chills will max out around freezing this afternoon—bundle up!

A little sun will peek through the clouds to help fight off the chill.

The cold will fire up some lake-effect snow tonight and tomorrow. These showers will be hit-or-miss, but where they hit, expect whiteout conditions. Accumulations will be limited, but the impacts could still pack a punch.