Residents will be waking to a much different day on Tuesday after that cold front moved through. With rain greeting many waking up, it's expected to get colder still heading into the weekend!

Monday’s high temperatures were in the 50s - perhaps the last 50 degree day we will see for a while in metro Detroit as cold air is moving in.

Skies will be cloudy early this morning which should give way to partly cloudy skies, and yes, some sunshine later this morning into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be near 41 degrees but thanks to a strong west-northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles an hour, it's going to feel colder. The expected wind chill will land us in the mid-30s all day.

Overnight lows tonight will drop to freezing as those winds calm down.

A weather system late Wednesday night into Thursday will be a close call for showers and possibly a wintry mix.

High temperatures remain consistent on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 40s, but we could see a few showers and maybe snowflakes early on Thanksgiving.

Keep this in mind if you're heading downtown for The Turkey Trot, The Thanksgiving Day Parade or even to tailgate the Lions. It could be wet early, but it will be chilly all morning long!

Colder temperatures arrive on Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures struggling to even make it to the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Bundle up!