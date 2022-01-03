The coldest temperatures of the season hit Southeast Michigan Monday

The coldest morning of the season is here!

Lucky for us, our record - -15 degrees - will not be challenged. Plus we get a bit of sun and a wind that won't be whipping.

We'll see our wind swing around to the Southwest and help kick the cold out Tuesday as high pressure builds in. We should be in the 30s by then.

By Wednesday, low pressure moves into the Great Lakes bringing our next round of scattered snow showers and a wind that might require another round of wind advisories.

The snow won't be widespread like we just had to finish the weekend, but may prove impactful in spots, at times.

Temperatures fade again late this week, with a Thursday night system likely staying to our south.

Although there are some hints in the data we may be grazed by that, so I would call Thursday night snow at this point unlikely vs impossible.