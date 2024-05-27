Thunderstorms kickoff soggy Memorial Day in metro Detroit

It's not exactly what metro Detroit envisions as the unofficial kickoff to summer this Memorial Day with residents waking up to plenty of rain and a cooler forecast.

Monday's showers won't stick around forever, moving on from Southeast Michigan by noon, but it does mean plenty of moisture for much of the morning.

The National Weather Service did issue a Special Weather Statement for northern Monroe, Wayne, and southern Oakland and Macomb counties as thunderstorms brought 30mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

It could mean some flooding into areas prone to standing water when showers pickup.

Most of the region will be done with rain by 12 p.m.

What follows next is a cooler day with highs expected in the low 70s. A west-southwest wind will add some breeze to the forecast as well.

Even with the soggy start to the day, there is still some sun expected by mid-afternoon.