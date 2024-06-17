2 dead after wrong-way driver crash on I-94 in St. Clair County

A wrong-way driver and another driver are dead after a crash early Monday in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a driver in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Fred Moore Highway when they hit a Chevrolet Cruze around 12:30 a.m.

Related article

When first responders arrived, they found the Silverado on fire.

Both drivers, who were the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.