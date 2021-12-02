Thursday to warm into the 50s along with wind gusts up to 30 mph

The warmup is here!

The cold has eased and you'll step out into a gentler feel than mornings past on Thursday.

There's a bit of mist in spots and a spotty shower can't be ruled out through 7 a.m. or so, but most of the day will be dry.

And windy! Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be felt, starting out of the Southwest, but swinging to the Northwest by midday.

We'll turn colder Friday with a limited opportunity for a few snow showers.

If you get any snow showers, they won't amount to much and I'd say the best bet is in our southern and western communities.

Our weekend picture is coming into sharper focus with dry weather on Saturday and a milder Sunday on tap with a wet finish at least and possibly a rainier day in general.

Temperatures are still set to drop early next week.