Toasty Fourth of July with sunshine galore and highs in the low 90s

A warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s will quickly transition to a toasty Fourth of July.

Expect highs in the lower 90s with sunshine galore for the holiday. There is also a chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.

Tonight, for fireworks we should have a clear sky with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a toasty one with highs warming to the lower 90s with uncomfortable conditions through the afternoon.

We'll see a few spotty showers and storms pop through the afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms through the day on Thursday.

We could see an isolated storm through the afternoon while there is a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs will cool through the lower 80s.

Right behind the cold front comes cooler and comfy air! Highs will be closer to seasonal with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine!