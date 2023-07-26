Wednesday severe thunderstorm threat includes damaging wind, hail for Metro Detroit

Thunderstorms move in on Wednesday afternoon, and we're keeping a close eye on the severe threat.

We are under the enhanced category (a 3 on a 5-point scale), the same as last week. This means that thunderstorms may be persistent and widespread, with some intense storms possible.

Though the systems are different, the threats are quite similar: damaging winds (65+ mph) being the most likely hazard, followed by hail that could be an inch large, flooding rain, and a lower threat for tornadoes round out the story.

The National Weather Service said torrential rain is expected, and rainfall rates could be up to or more than 2 inches an hour at some point.

The greatest threat for severe weather is between 2-9 p.m.

It's most likely that we're dry through early afternoon with storms rolling in mid/late afternoon and hanging through the evening.

Storms fade around midnight, but the heat will stick through the week. A cold front brings the chance for storms late Friday and leads to a cooler weekend.