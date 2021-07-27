Tuesday temperatures again in the high 80s, chance of spotty showers throughout the day

We hit 90 yesterday with a slowly cooling week ahead of us and a couple of rounds of storms in the forecast.

We're starting the morning with a large complex of storms moving across northern lower Michigan and back toward Wisconsin.

This fades as it moves east and drops south this morning and leaves nothing more than a spotty shower possible mid or late morning.

I would say a little better opportunity for an isolated or scattered shower or storm will exist this afternoon and evening but as things currently stand, more of us don't see the wet weather than do with the best chances existing the further north you are.

Our severe threat today is a 1 on a 5 point scale. An isolated stronger wind gust is possible.

Today's cold front will drop to our south Wednesday leaving a dry day for Southeast Michigan with another round of showers and storms on the way Wednesday night and Thursday.

Our severe potential for Wednesday night is a bit greater with the slight risk - about a 2 on a 5 point scale - and damaging winds the greatest threat.

Wet weather is likely Thursday with heavy rain possible before a dry and cooler Friday.

Our weekend weather looks fairly benign with just the off chance for a shower on Sunday.