Video shows kayakers taking on swollen river after heavy rainfall in Australia

Some kayakers battled the high waters of Buckley Falls in the Barwon River in Geelong, Victoria, Sunday after the area was pummeled with heavy rainfall and flooding over the past few days.

Local news outlets reported that the rainfall from Wednesday led to river levels rising, leading to road and facility closures.

The City of Greater Geelong urged residents Sunday that they could see "significant debris, as well as damage to roads, such as potholes" as floodwaters recede. Nearly 7,000 sandbags have been given out in advance ahead of more rain forecasted for later in the week.

Amanda Stewart shot a video of people kayaking in a fast-flowing river. She said the video was captured at Buckley Falls in Geelong on Sunday.

Buckley Falls is a rock cascade in the Barwon River. Local news outlets reported its water level was beginning to recede on Sunday. However, authorities told locals that day to avoid river water.

