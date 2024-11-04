Warm start to the week with a chance of rain Monday in metro Detroit

After a pleasant weekend of weather, precipitation returns to the forecast this week with the first chance for showers late Monday morning.

That will be the case on Tuesday with the highest chance of arriving in the evening.

Between the rain, there will be more seasonably warm days with Monday expected to reach 71 degrees and Tuesday expected to hit 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures to drop into the high 50s and low 60s by the second-half of the week.

Another facet of the weather this week will be the wind, with breezy conditions expected Monday and beyond.