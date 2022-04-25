Warm starts fading Monday before temperatures drop off this week; rain this afternoon

The much needed and incredibly incredible weekend warm-up is fading away as we wake up to the last little bit of warmth.

Plan on 50s and 60s beginning at 6 a.m.

Temperatures fall into the 50s by the afternoon, with rain becoming widespread by midday and ending during the evening commute.

An upper level low drops into the Great Lakes and drops temperatures to an irritatingly cold level by midweek.

I think a few rain showers are a pretty decent bet on Tuesday afternoon, but coverage will be much less than today's widespread wet weather.

High pressure builds in and offers a dry stretch of weather Wednesday through Friday.