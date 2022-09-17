Warm summer temps are back this weekend

Summer won't let go as temperatures increase this weekend. Saturday is a little warmer with warmer temps: 86/66.

We are watching an approaching front with increasing clouds and bringing the threat of rain Sunday. It will be a hotter day 88/67.

Lingering showers Monday morning, then decreasing clouds 82/62.

It will be dry Tuesday with a high of 82 and a low of 64.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday with a drop in temperatures by Thursday. Wed: 86/65.

On Thursday the temps drop with a high of 79 and a low of 61.

The sunshine returns Friday. High 81.