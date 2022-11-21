Warmer, mild temps are coming

HELLO GANG,

A quiet weather pattern continues leading up to Thanksgiving, which is great news for holiday travel. In fact, we have two days where temperatures may get up to 50 degrees this week.

Some rain showers are likely Friday. No big storms are in the forecast right through the weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening, partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 26.

On Tuesday: Sun and clouds with just a light breeze and a high of 43.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder and a high of 48.

Thanksgiving on Thursday brings mostly cloudy weather and mild temps with a high near 50.

Friday: Cloudy with a few rain showers - and a high of 47.

Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 46.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



