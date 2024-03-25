Warmer temperatures bring rain to kick off week in Southeast Michigan

Despite the cold start to the week, a warmer, but windier feel is on the way for Southeast Michigan!

The warmth comes on the heels of a Southeast breeze as low pressure heads our way, adding rain to the forecast late Monday night and tomorrow morning.

The rain ends on Tuesday morning with storms sliding in mid-to-late afternoon. Stronger and potentially damaging winds are possible, though for now that risk appears low. A marginal risk exists in our western communities.

Temperatures trend down after our Tuesday system, as highs settle near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Most importantly, we'll keep snow out of the forecast throughout the week.