Warmer weather creeps back into Southeast Michigan this week

Are you enjoying your new sunrise/sunset times?

The skies will be filled with mid and high clouds as our week of warmer weather kicks off.

And the 60s are set to arrive Wednesday and Thursday!

Rain will be around at times this week, with a spotty shower possible late tonight and again tomorrow.

Most of us will see plain ole' rain, but along and north of I-69 (places like Lapeer and Port Huron), residents may see a brief period of light wintry mix. I'd say a spotty rain shower is possible Tuesday morning or afternoon, but the FOX Futurecast is painting the best bet for a bit of rain midday tomorrow.

Rain totals will be under .10 inches and we'll ditch the wet weather Wednesday as we crank up the warmth several notches.

Thursday will be mainly dry with the chance for some rain showers late in the day as a cold front approaches. Our wettest time this week looks to be Friday with widespread rain and slightly cooler temperatures returning.