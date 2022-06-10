Weather on repeat in Southeast Michigan this weekend: Sun, 70s, and stray showers

Weather's on repeat!

It's another chilly start followed by a warm finish with partly sunny skies and a few showers this afternoon in between.

A stray shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon and evening, but coverage should be rather limited leaving many of us dry all day.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon with the best bet for rain coming Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Our pattern breaks down early next week and a warm front clears the area Tuesday morning leading to another big warm up. We're looking at the 90s by the middle of the week.