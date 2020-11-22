Weather or Not: Weather Authority Lori Pinson talks snow!

Hello and Welcome to Weather or Not!

Each week, I’ll cover topics pertaining to weather, science or something interesting outside of the realm!

But to start, let’s talk snow! Here in Michigan, it’s something we’ve come to expect from about November on, well maybe even October!

According to the National Weather Service, our earliest snowfall recorded was just 14 years ago, October 12th, 2006. It was only about a tenth of an inch, but still.

Today, Low pressure from the south is giving us our first measurable snow of the 2020-2021 season. With projected snowfall at 1”-3”, most of Oakland and Livingston counties have already received around 2” of snow. By this time last year, we already had 9.5” of snow for our season!

Here’s some preliminary snow totals for today: 2.8” Novi, 1.8” Romulus, 1.7” Clarkston, 1” in Berkley.

Advertisement

Our snow event is tapering off this evening as Low pressure moves away. Another half to an inch is possible dependent on the surface temperature. Expect to see light snow early Monday morning.

The rest of our holiday week is more on the wet side with rain on the way.

You can always get weather updates through our free Fox2 weather app or on our website Fox2Detroit.com!

See you next time with more Weather or Not with Meteorologist Lori Pinson!