Wind Advisory Thursday with 50 mph gusts and potential outages while temperatures drop

The cold front is blowing through this morning and at 4 a.m. it's pretty easy to spot.

The 60s don't stick as we fade into the 40s this morning and bounce back to the 50s by the afternoon.

Showers linger through part of the morning commute and finish by 7-8 a.m. in our eastern communities.

Today will be windy!

Wind gusts with the early showers could make it to 50 mph, and once the rain ends they'll ease a bit but plan for a windy morning regardless.

Plus a Wind Advisory goes into effect from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. for wind gusts to 50 mph which could lead to a few power outages.

The wind won't be AS strong Friday, but we're still breezy to finish the week.

A few showers are possible with the greatest chance falling over our southern communities.

Weekend weather will be even cooler but dry.

A system early next week will bring the chance for light rain showers with the possibility of wet flakes mixing in. The coldest air will line up early in the week with some improvement as the week wears on.