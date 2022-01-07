Wind chill below zero in parts of Metro Detroit before conditions warm up over the weekend

Grand Rapids is getting its snowiest day in five years with parts of west Michigan getting more than a foot of snow. The Upper Peninsula has seen more than two feet of snow in some places.

And in Southeast Michigan? Not so much.

But step outside, and below-freezing temperatures might feel below zero with the wind chill.

The 6 a.m. temperature spread around Metro Detroit shows Detroit at 14 degrees, Ann Arbor at 10 degrees, Mount Clemens at 12 degrees, Pontiac at 9 degrees, and Lapeer at 4 degrees.

But a 12 mph wind pushing through the area is pushing those temperatures to feel near or below zero.

For morning commuters, bundle up. Anyone leaving later, do it all the same.

Those temperatures will persist throughout the day, likely not getting higher than the low 20s on Friday. But a low pressure system is expected to move into Southeast Michigan, bringing temperatures up.

The next system will be mostly cloudy with a rain-mix late in the day. Conditions are expected to get back above freezing.

However, some sleet and snow mix is expected on Saturday.