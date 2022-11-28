Windy weather pattern moving in with gusts more than 45 mph

Hello gang, some wind is in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night along with our next cold front.

A few gusts may top 45 mph. Some showers will accompany the front Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. The rest of the week looks pretty quiet in terms of active weather.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy during the afternoon. Showers will cross the area through the evening and overnight hours and a high of 53.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy but BLUSTERY. Look for falling temperatures after an early high of 48.

Thursday: Sun and clouds and much cooler with a high of 38.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 47.

Saturday: Look for sun and clouds with a high near 50 (perfect for outdoor holiday decorating).

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler, with a high of 42.

ENJOY

-Luterman



