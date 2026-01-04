Livonia man charged after father, son critically shot outside Garden City bar

A 29-year-old Livonia man has been charged in connection with the nonfatal shootings of a father and son in the parking lot of a Garden City bar on New Year’s Day.

Brian Lindsay was arraigned Sunday on two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and six counts of felony firearm. He received a $1 million bond.

Brian Lindsay was arraigned Sunday in the 36th District Court and received a $1 million bond. (36th District Court).

The backstory:

Police were dispatched at 4:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, to the parking lot of a bar in the 33720 block of Ford Road in Garden City.

Authorities said a 55-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, both from Livonia, were found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. They were taken to area hospitals, where they remain in critical condition.

Investigators said a physical altercation led to the suspect shooting the 55-year-old man in the head and the 22-year-old man in the chest.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Garden City police said the suspect later surrendered at around 6 p.m. the same day.

Police blocked off Ford Road from Wildwood to Venoy for several hours early Thursday morning for an investigation.

What's next:

Lindsay's next court date will be Jan. 12.

Related article