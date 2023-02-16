Winter returns with snow tonight and freezing temperatures tomorrow

We'll shift from spring back to winter today with a Winter Weather Advisory posted as a light wintry mix develops.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. north of the M-59 corridor and at 4 p.m. for the remainder of Southeast Michigan.

Any freezing rain that falls will be limited to a tenth of an inch with snow totals this evening and tonight remaining under an inch for most of Southeast Michigan.

Those totals ensure this is far from a big winter storm, but nuisance travel impacts may still be felt, especially this evening.

Winter is firmly in place by Friday as we struggle to crack 30 degrees by afternoon, but a most excellent bounce-back awaits us this weekend as we'll top out well in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.