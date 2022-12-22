Winter Storm Warning begins at 7 p.m. in Michigan - here's when the snow starts falling

Our major winter storm is still on track.

Winter storm warnings are posted and go into effect at 7 p.m. this evening and run through Saturday morning at 4 a.m.

So the main event is tonight and Friday with light rain and or snow breaking out this afternoon.

Any snow that falls this afternoon will be melting as temperatures don't plummet until tonight. They'll fade fast though, potentially freezing the moisture on the roads.

MORE: How to prepare your home and car for arctic conditions

Now we'll get to snow.

A general 3-6 inches will fit for many, though our southern communities may get a bit less and north of a line from Ann Arbor to Port Huron may squeeze out a bit more. Even low-end snow totals will be blowing around in the intense winds that will be whipping.

Most of that snow falls tonight/tomorrow, but Saturday we'll still have lake effect showers to contend with. They're smaller, so their impacts are more hit-and-miss, but intense snow and whiteout conditions where they do set up.

MORE: Winter weather in Michigan: How to drive in a snow storm

The wind that's drawing moisture off of Lake Michigan will be more than noticeable.

Fifty mph wind gusts will be possible Friday, which may lead to sporadic power outages in pockets. At this point it doesn't look like they will be widespread, but where they do occur, it'll be tough as temperatures bottom out in the single digits this weekend and have a tough time getting out of the teens.