Wintry mix Monday morning to transition to stray afternoon showers; high of 43 degrees expected

Rain and snow will greet commuters Monday morning as Southeast Michigan kicks off the week mild with precipitation throughout the day.

A wintry mix is expected to fall for the morning and early afternoon before turning into rain by 2 p.m.

Temperatures will max out at 44 degrees with a Southeast wind up to 11 mph pushing through Metro Detroit. Gusts up to 20 mph are also expected.

Rain will be what's on tap for the next few days this week with showers expected every day. Temperatures will get slightly warmer as the week progress, but don't count on it getting past the mid-50s.

It's part of an approaching low pressure system that will keep us soaked for much of the week.

Monday's rain could drop in until 8 p.m, primarily hitting the northern communities. Precipitation will then resume late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While this week may not be too warm, next week will push us into the 60s.