Wintry mix of snow, rain Friday night in Southeast Michigan

We are kicking off the weekend with a winter weather maker!

It isn't going to be a monster by any means, but it will very likely impact your evening Friday leading into early Saturday morning. Here are the details.

We wake up Friday with temperatures hovering right near freezing. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as the weather system begins to approach us from the west.

By dinner time, the rain/snow mix will be pushing in, with more of a rainy mix for southern areas and a snowy mix for spots north of Ann Arbor. A changeover to mostly snow will happen throughout the night.

Snowfall totals don't look that impressive with only about 1/2 inch of snow for most spots. After a week of 40s I suspect the grass and trees will see it stick more, while the concrete and sidewalks see less (but some will stick).

The fact that the snow will be wet yields a very pretty type of winter scene, but perhaps a bit dangerous on the roadways. Be careful. High temps will get to about 40.

Saturday morning we again start near freezing (32 degrees) with a pretty winter scene. Some melting occurs throughout the day with a high near 42. Overnight Saturday into the early morning hours Sunday will be another round of light snow or wintry mix that will impact us as the highs again build to about 42 degrees.

Next week stays in the low 40s through Friday before we cool off heading into the weekend before Christmas.