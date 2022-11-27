BBAC's annual holiday 'Shop and Champagne' event this week with more than 150 artists

All Holiday Shop and Shop & Champagne proceeds benefit working artists and the BBAC’s ArtAccess and education programs.

WHEN: Shop & Champagne: Nov. 30, 2022; 6:30–9 p.m.

Holiday Shop: Dec. 1– 20, 2022; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat; Noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays

WHERE: Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center – 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham

DETAILS: Holiday Shop is free and open to the public.

Shop & Champagne tickets are on sale now. $85 in advance; $125 at the door (if available). To purchase, visit BBArtCenter.org or call 248.644.0866