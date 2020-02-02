Chef Bobby’s Game Day Southern Fried Thighs

Ingredients

10 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Cajun spice Paul Prudommes

2 tablespoons kosher salt

4 teaspoons black pepper

4 cups all-purpose flour (for dredging)

Canola or peanut oil (for frying)

Making the Thighs happy!

In a mixing bowl combine the chicken, buttermilk, paprika, Cajun spice , and half the salt and black pepper. Mix well and refrigerate for 2 hours to marinate.

Add the flour, and remaining salt and black pepper, to a baking dish. Using tongs, remove the chicken, 2 to 3 pieces at a time and coat well in the seasoned flour. Be sure to press the flour into the meat cover completely. Shake off excess and reserve on a baking sheet.

When all the pieces of chicken are dredged in the flour, add about an inch of oil to a heavy frying pan. Over a medium-high flame, heat the oil to 375 F.

Test the oil, then add the chicken and cook for 7 to 8 minutes per side, until the outside is browned and the meat is cooked through.

Serve immediately, or hold in a warm oven if doing in batches.