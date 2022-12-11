Expand / Collapse search

Donate coats for kids ages 3 to 12 years old during Jackets for Joints by Puff Cannabis

By , , FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Rahbany
Published 
Weekend Mornings
FOX 2 Detroit

Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion to support children this winter

Puff Cannabis is giving out free joints for new children coats.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion to support children this winter "Jackets for Joints," courtesy of Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis, runs through Sunday, Dec. 18 with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible throughout the state of Michigan for 3 to 12-year-old children. All Puff Cannabis customers need to do is come into Puff Cannabis Madison Heights with a new coat or jacket appropriate for a 3 to 12-year-old and they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50.00. Limit one per customer, while supplies last. Drop-off locations: Puff Cannabis Madison Heights, Hamtramck and Utica. For more information visit puffcannaco.com