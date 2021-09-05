Paper Plane Cocktail: Chef Bobby puts his twist on a classic
Invented by the New York bartender Sam Ross in 2007, the "paper Plane' is a likable whiskey sour with plenty of culinary complexity.
Here's How Chef Bobby makes one.
MAKES 2 SERVINGS
1½ ounces Amaro (preferably Nonino)
1½ ounces Aperol
1½ ounces Bourbon
1½ ounces fresh lemon juice, strained
Preparation: Combine Amaro, Aperol, Bourbon, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into 2 coupe glasses.