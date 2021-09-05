Paper Plane Cocktail: Chef Bobby puts his twist on a classic

Invented by the New York bartender Sam Ross in 2007, the "paper Plane' is a likable whiskey sour with plenty of culinary complexity.

Here's How Chef Bobby makes one.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

1½ ounces Amaro (preferably Nonino)

1½ ounces Aperol

1½ ounces Bourbon

1½ ounces fresh lemon juice, strained

Preparation: Combine Amaro, Aperol, Bourbon, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into 2 coupe glasses.