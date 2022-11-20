Recipe for a favorful Thanksgiving turkey with fresh herb compound butter

Thanksgiving Turkey with Fresh Herb Compound Butter

Portion: 1 large turkey

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Turkey – 1 whole bird skin on

Butter – ½ pound (softened)Shallots – 1/3 cup minced

Garlic – 1 tbsp minced

Fresh herbs – 2 tbsp (whatever you prefer)

Lemon zest – 1 tbsp Sea salt – 1 tbsp

Black pepper – 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and combine together with a rubber spatula. If your butter is not soft enough to easily mix then place it in the microwave for a few seconds at a time to get it just right.

3. With gloved hands place some of the compound butter underneath the skin of the turkey of each side. Rub some of the butter also around seasoning most of the bird.

4. Place the turkey on a roasting rack on a sheet pan and place in the oven. Turn the temperature of the oven down to 300 degrees and cook the turkey until the thickest part of the meat reaches 165 degrees.

5. Cooking time will depend on the weight of the turkey so a thermometer is the best tool for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey properly.

6. Once cooked to the proper internal temperature, remove the bird from the oven and allow to rest for at least 25 minutes before carving.