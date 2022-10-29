Expand / Collapse search

Shelby Twp Lions Club wine-tasting event supports Leader Dogs for the Blind

Shelby Lions "holiday wine tasting" event

Shelby Township Lions Charities "supporting leader dogs for the blind" is hosting their annual wine tasting event November 4th, 2022. Here's a sneak peak of what's to come.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Shelby Township Lions Club is hosting its annual holiday wine-tasting event that supports Leader Dogs for the Blind. The tasting event will also include fine liqueurs and craft beers sponsored by BB's, gourmet foods, appetizers and music.

The event will be held on Friday. Nov. 4 from 6:30-11:00 p.m. at the Palazzo Grand Banquet & Event Center, 54660 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Twp. Tickets are on sale until Nov. 3 and cost $125 a person.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit their website at shelbylionsclub.org.