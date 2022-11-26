Shop Bath Savvy's natural self-care body products at their Ferndale pop-up event

Bath Savvy, a business that sells all natural self-care body products, is holding a pop-up event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 7p.m.

Jan Reaves started making soaps in early 2000 as a creative hobby in the comfort of her home. She made small batches for herself and her daughters, Chani and Shannon.

These soaps were made as a healthier choice for their skin. Through making and using her own products, Jan learned about the benefits that active natural ingredients and essential oils.

As she continued making body products, Chani and Shannon encouraged Jan to share them with friends and family.

Bath Savvy was born when Jan and her daughters created unique recipes for their all-natural body creams, oil blends, sugar scrubs, and more body products. Their products claim to treat all skin types and have worry-free products without perfumes, dyes and artificial fillers.

Products are available as unscented or with essential oils and aromatherapy.

Bath Savvy is having a pop-up event at their flagship store in Ferndale (483 W Marshall St). The event will be held from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.