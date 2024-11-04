An etiquette to voting in the polls on Election Day

It is being called the 411 of voting, a lesson in how to properly perform your civic duty during the 2024 General Election.

The question is simple, are you as a voter conducting yourself properly when you enter a poll site? Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there is an etiquette when heading to the polls.

"Once you get 100 feet of a voting location, that’s the time to be a voter," Benson said.

Election workers are trained to help you with the voting process. Officials say to treat them with respect.

"Election workers are professional, they are bipartisan, they are committed to doing their jobs with integrity," she said. "So work with them to ensure the sanctity and the security of our elections, and our voting procedures in person, not against them."

Before you enter a polling site, make sure your attire does not reflect your political beliefs. A video from South Carolina went viral after a voter got into a physical altercation with poll workers who instructed him to remove a hat with a Pro-Trump message.

"Wearing insignia that would suggest campaigning for a candidate within 100 feet of a voting location is against the law in our state," Benson said.

Impersonating another person or attempting to vote under another person’s name is a felony, and campaigning within 100 feet of any building entrance used by voters to enter a polling place is also a misdemeanor.

"We will be on hand if there are disruption that arise to protect our election workers, but really, there’s no reason there's nothing to accomplish by creating a disturbance at a voting location," she said.

If you wish to keep up to date with election news, tap here.