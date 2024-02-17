Former Pres. Donald Trump campaigns in Waterford, takes shots at Biden, court gag order

In 19-degree weather, hundreds of supporters gathered outside a hanger in Waterford Township, waiting hours for former President Donald Trump to make his first campaign stop in Michigan in 2024. The line was hours long to get into the rally.

Trump, once he took that stage, ridiculed President Joe Biden, and the judge who ruled against him in a $355-million civil fraud case on Friday.

"This November the great state of Michigan is going to tell crooked Joe Biden your fired, get the hell out of here," Trump said to a sea of red hats.

After blasting Biden, Trump pivoted to the judge.

"The case is a complete and total sham. It’s a sham case," he said. "There were no victims, no defaults, damages, no complaints, no nothing. There was nothing."

Trump said it was all a distraction, to keep eyes off of his campaign as he seeks to become the second president to serve non-consecutive terms.

"A third world country. We are going to be. We are already in many ways," Trump said. "If you look at our border, we are worse than a third-world country."

Calling an auto worker to the stage, Trump said the Michigan autoworkers are part of his road back to the White House.

"We got your back," the autoworker said. "The auto workers are going to support this guy like we did in 2016, and 2020, we’re going to do it again in 2024."

Speaking for about an hour, Trump encouraged his supporters to get out and vote, both in the primary and again in November.

"We will make America strong again," he said. "We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And will make America great again."

The primary is set for Feb. 27.

Former President Donald Trump talks at a rally in Waterford Township on Feb. 17, 2014.

Before Trump took the stage, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement about his visit.

Her statement said in part that Michigan is in a better place now than it was four years ago because Biden backed the workers, and she cut taxes by over a billion dollars.