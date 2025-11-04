Macomb County Election 2025: Tracking results in key races, ballot proposals
(FOX 2) - Macomb County voters had plenty of reason to cast a ballot on election day this Tuesday. While each ballot may not have had much on it, the races, proposals, and millages before residents will have an impact for years after a decision is made.
Positions for mayor are up for grabs in Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Roseville, and Sterling Heights, while there are even more city council positions open.
There are also charter amendments in Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, and Warren, while major bonds for three community school districts are also up for grabs.
Track live results from Macomb County races here
FOX 2 will post updates throughout the evening below:
Eastpointe
Charter Amendment
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Roseville
Library Millage Renewal Proposal
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
St. Clair Shores
Charter Amendment for Police and Fire Millage Renewal and New Mill For Partial Funding
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Warren
Charter Amendment Millage Renewal Proposal for Police and Fire Safety Protection
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Charter Amendment A Proposal To Authorize The Mayor To Make Interim Appointments And Extend The Appointments With Approval From The Council
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Richmond Township
Ditching, Drainage, and Road Millage Proposal
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
School Fund Proposals
Richmond
Community Schools Bond Proposal
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Lakeview Public Schools
School Improvement Bond Proposition
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.
Romeo Community Schools
School Improvement Bond Proposition
Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.