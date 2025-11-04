Macomb County Election 2025: Tracking results in key races, ballot proposals

The Brief Races in Macomb County include elections for mayor, city council, as well as several major amendments and ballot proposals. That includes charter amendments and school improvement bonds. Results will be updated periodically.



Macomb County voters had plenty of reason to cast a ballot on election day this Tuesday. While each ballot may not have had much on it, the races, proposals, and millages before residents will have an impact for years after a decision is made.

Positions for mayor are up for grabs in Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Roseville, and Sterling Heights, while there are even more city council positions open.

There are also charter amendments in Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, and Warren, while major bonds for three community school districts are also up for grabs.

Track live results from Macomb County races here

Michigan Election Results: How to track Detroit Mayor, city council, other races in Southeast Michigan

FOX 2 will post updates throughout the evening below:

Eastpointe

Charter Amendment

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Roseville

Library Millage Renewal Proposal

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

St. Clair Shores

Charter Amendment for Police and Fire Millage Renewal and New Mill For Partial Funding

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Warren

Charter Amendment Millage Renewal Proposal for Police and Fire Safety Protection

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Charter Amendment A Proposal To Authorize The Mayor To Make Interim Appointments And Extend The Appointments With Approval From The Council

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Richmond Township

Ditching, Drainage, and Road Millage Proposal

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

School Fund Proposals

Richmond

Community Schools Bond Proposal

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Lakeview Public Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.

Romeo Community Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

Polls are still open, results are not available at this time.