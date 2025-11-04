Live Michigan election results: Detroit Mayor, city council, other races in Southeast Michigan

The 2025 Michigan Elections may not have the political clout of a presidential or even midterm elections, but that doesn't mean people shouldn't pay attention to what's happening in their city.

In Detroit, voters will elect a new mayor for the first time since 2014, when the city was still in bankruptcy. Meanwhile, they're also voting on a city council again, with multiple seats open.

In Oakland County, they're voting on several millages and proposals – plus mayors. While in Dearborn, they'll vote on a new mayor and a proposal to move to a ward system for city council positions.

In other words – your vote matters in the local elections.

Detroit election results

FOX 2 Detroit is your home for election results in the city and across southeast Michigan.

We're tracking Detroit election results for the mayor and for the city council race. At 8 p.m., when polls close in the city, we'll begin getting results from the county and will get this story updated with information all night long.

Wayne County election results

Meanwhile, Dearborn residents will decide on a proposal to move to a ward system for city council seats, which would take effect in 2029. They're also voting on a Mayor as Abdullah Hammoud is fighting to keep a seat. Although a favorite to win re-election, the challenge from opponent Nagi Almudhegi comes following a charged interaction between Hammoud and a fellow resident, which went viral.

Both Wayne County and Detroit election results can be tracked all night here.

Oakland County Election results

The county will begin publishing results at 8 p.m. when polls close. Check out this link for live updates all night long

In the city of Southfield, they're voting on a mayor and a new city clerk. The results will be coming in on this page.

Macomb County election results

Races in Macomb County include elections for mayor, city council, as well as several major amendments and ballot proposals. The live results will be populated as they start tabulating the votes here.

Major Races to Watch

Major Proposals to Watch

When do polls close in Michigan?

Michigan polls opened for in-person voting on Election Day at 7 a.m. local time.

Due to Michigan covering two time zones, some voters in the Upper Peninsula will have to wait an extra hour to vote.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. local time. But again, due to the second time zone, that will be 9 p.m. ET before all polls are closed.

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Before Election Day, you need to ensure that you're registered to vote and that you are eligible to vote in your city.

In order to vote in Michigan, you must live in the state and have established residency for at least 30 days before Election Day.

That means if you've moved within the state of Michigan, you have to re-register. If you’ve moved within the same city, you only need to update your address with the clerk’s office.

You must also be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not serving time in jail or prison.