Michigan voter registration: How to vote in the August Primaries

The 2024 August Primaries will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, three months before the general election which will ultimately determine the next President of the United States, among other races.

Whether you plan to vote in person or you’re going to vote early and get your absentee ballot in the mail, you need to make sure you’re registered to vote.

Dead voters, lost ballots, drop boxes: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson answers your questions on The Pulse

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Before Election Day, you need to make sure not only that you're registered to vote – but also that you are eligible to vote in your city.

In Michigan, you must live in the state and have established residency for at least 30 days prior to Election Day. That means if you’ve moved to a new city, you must re-register. If you’ve moved within the same city, you only need to update your address with the clerk’s office.

You must also be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not serving time in jail or prison.

What's on my ballot for the Michigan August Primary?

First-time voters in Michigan

Minors who are at least 16 and meet the criteria to vote in Michigan can pre-register to vote. That means that they’ll be automatically registered to vote when they are 17 ½.

However, you must be at least 18 on Election Day to be eligible to vote.

First time voters have the same rights to vote as established voters – meaning they can vote by mail or in person.

Those voters can submit their ballot by mail early, as long as they are 18 on Election Day.

Check voter registration in Michigan

There are two options for verifying if you are registered - by using your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.

Once you fill out the information on the state’s site, it will reveal whether you’re registered to vote and give you information about your voting location including when it’s open, which precinct you’re in, and more details.

How to vote absentee and early in Michigan

If you are registered to vote, you will have the option to view a preview of the ballot, find your clerk's information, and see a map of your polling location. You can also request an absentee ballot through this page.

Check your registration status here.

How to register to vote in Michigan

There are three different ways to register to vote in Michigan. You can register online, by mail, or in person at your clerk’s office.

You can register to vote online up to two weeks before the election. That means you have until Monday, July 22 to register online or by mail.

Register to vote online in Michigan

If you have a Michigan driver's license or state identification card, you can use the online registration form.

Fill out the application here .

This website can also be used to update your address or re-register to vote if you move to a new city or township.

Registering to vote by mail

You can mail the voter application form to your city or township clerk. As noted above, be sure you get it in the mail by July 18. You can also drop off the completed form.

Find the form here.

If you aren't sure where to mail or drop off your ballot, find your clerk's office here.

Register to vote in person

To register to vote on the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office.

Proof of residency includes: