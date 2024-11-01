UAW President Shawn Fain rallies in Detroit for Kamala Harris in final push before Election Day

UAW President Shawn Fain rallied with union members in Detroit Friday with local lawmakers hoping to get out the vote.

Fain says this upcoming election is the defining one for this generation. He spoke to a crowd of hundreds at the labor union's Solidarity House.

"It is the working class who built this country. And on Tuesday, when we defeat Donald Trump and land another body blow to the billionaire class, it'll be because you delivered that victory," Fain said to the crowd. "In the UAW, and in our labor movement, our response to hate and division is simple, our answer is solidarity. If we stick together, we will never lose."

It was a who's who of the Democratic Party and lawmakers took the podium for a final voting push for some 370,000 active UAW members.

Meanwhile, a well-known face from the Bronx was the keynote of the night. The very progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in town urging voters to get to the polls. During her stop, she took time to jab at former President Donald Trump's digging comments about Detroit in October.

"We heard it from Trump saying, oh what's going to happen, the world is going to be like Detroit? Hell yeah," AOC said. "I would love to be like a place that is home to the strongest, most fighting union in the United States of America."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke with a large UAW badge on her blazer. She delivered a message to not let any kind of intimidation or fear-mongering stop anyone from casting their ballots on Tuesday. Assuring once again, there will be a fair election in Michigan, saying all eyes of the country and even the world are watching.

"This week alone has been filled with so much mud slinging and misinformation all designed to discourage us from participating or believing in our own voices," Benson said. "We're going to stand up, to anyone, anywhere, anytime who tries to stand in the way of our rights and our freedoms."

Representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib were there. Tlaib would not endorse Kamala Harris at the rally, instead telling voters to focus on all the races, not just the presidential.