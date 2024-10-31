article

With only five days left until voters cast their ballots, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will be making a campaign blitz across Michigan.

Walz will be in Michigan on Friday campaigning in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City to encourage voters to vote in person early. He is expected to arrive on Thursday evening. He has visited the metro Detroit area five times since campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The following day, on Friday, the Minnesota governor is expected to speak at 12:45 p.m. at a campaign event. He will then travel to Flint and speak at 3:30 p.m. A few hours later, Walz would be in Traverse City delivering remarks at 7:25 p.m.

Walz's return to Michigan comes days after he and Harris visited Ann Arbor to lock in support from young voters in the shadow of the University of Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop in the swing-state at the same time as Walz. Trump will speak at Macomb Community College in Warren.

This visit will be the second time the former president has come to the city while on this year's campaign trail; he held a town hall in Warren in September.

