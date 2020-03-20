President fast tracks drugs to fight coronavirus; Spring breakers continue to party

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we’ve done Let It Rip for years. On the panel tonight are just Huel Perkins and Charlie Langton.

But Skyping in for part one, regarding the coronavirus and the president’s decision to fast track drugs to fight the virus, are Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D) and Congressman Paul Mitchell (R).

And for part two, regarding spring breakers continuing to party down in Florida despite warnings to social distance, we spoke with Dr. Samuel Allen, a pulmonologist at Beaumont in Troy, as well as Dr. Abram Wagner, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan.

For part 3, Charlie Langton spoke with crews at Emergency Restoration about their plans of action in the midst of the outbreak.