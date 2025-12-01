Beloved Plymouth restaurant, Bode's Corned Beef House, closing after decades

article

The Brief Bode's Corned Beef House in Plymouth is closing soon. The last day will be Dec. 19, and a fundraiser to help staff is planned for Dec. 15. The closure comes after the building was sold, according to the owners.



A longtime corned beef restaurant in Plymouth is closing soon.

Bode's Corned Beef House, a fixture on Main Street, announced over the weekend that the business has to close this month because the building owner has sold to a new company. The restaurant itself has changed ownership at least twice in the past 12 years - once in 2013 and again in 2019.

"This is not something we would have chosen or were expecting," the Bode's owners wrote on Facebook. "We are heartbroken to be unable to serve the Plymouth community for longer, but are so grateful for the six decades of watching families gather and children grow up."

The last day for the business that has been open since 1959 will be Dec. 19.

"As I’m sure you realize, being forced to close right before the Christmas holiday is a tough blow," the owners wrote.

They plan to have a Christmas party fundraiser on Dec. 15 to raise money to help staff who will be out of jobs in the midst of the holiday season. A $20 ticket to the fundraiser, which will be held from 4-8 p.m., will get you food and drinks.

What they're saying:

Customers expressed sadness about the closure, and shared memories from Bode's. One person recalled how their father was determined to go to Bode's when he was in hospice care, a restaurant trip he never got to make, while another person said it was a weekly date night spot.

Others fondly remembered working at the restaurant.

What's next:

If possible, Bode's would like to reopen in a new location in the future, though no plans are currently in place to do that.

"We hope to open Bode's Corned Beef House again if the fates allow, but until that opportunity arises, we want you to know how much we value you as a guest," according to the business.