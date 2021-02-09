Andiamo's Chef Oppat prepares Pasta Giuseppe

With restaurants back open and kitchens back on, Metro Detroit eateries are hard at work preparing some favorites. Andiamo's executive chef joined FOX 2 Monday to prepare Pasta Giuseppe.

The recipe for Pasta Giuseppe will yield four portions.

Ingredients:

16 oz Italian Sausage

Seasoning Salt

Olive Oil

1 oz Shallots, minced

1 oz Garlic, minced

1 each Onion, small diced

8 oz Assorted Mushrooms, sliced

6 oz Marsala Wine

6 oz Beef or Veal Stock

8 oz Tomato sauce, prepared is fine

3 oz Heavy Cream or Milk

8 oz Spinach leaves, fresh, lightly torn

½ cup Asiago cheese shreds

¼ cup Fresh Basil leaves, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb Uncooked pasta, yields about 2# cooked

Recipe