Andiamo's Chef Oppat prepares Pasta Giuseppe

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

With restaurants back open and kitchens back on, Metro Detroit eateries are hard at work preparing some favorites. Andiamo's executive chef joined FOX 2 Monday to prepare Pasta Giuseppe.

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat prepares Pasta Giuseppe

The recipe for Pasta Giuseppe will yield four portions. 

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz Italian Sausage
  • Seasoning Salt
  • Olive Oil
  • 1 oz Shallots, minced
  • 1 oz Garlic, minced
  • 1 each Onion, small diced
  • 8 oz Assorted Mushrooms, sliced
  • 6 oz Marsala Wine
  • 6 oz Beef or Veal Stock
  • 8 oz Tomato sauce, prepared is fine
  • 3 oz Heavy Cream or Milk
  • 8 oz Spinach leaves, fresh, lightly torn
  • ½ cup Asiago cheese shreds
  • ¼ cup Fresh Basil leaves, shredded
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb Uncooked pasta, yields about 2# cooked

Recipe

  1. Season the sausage with salt and pepper liberally, heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
  2. Sear the sausage, breaking it up as it cooks in the bottom of a large skillet.
  3. Ensure it is deep golden brown on each side, make sure the pan is hot before adding the meat.
  4. Add the shallots and garlic, cook briefly.
  5. Add the onions and mushrooms, cook until fully tender.
  6. Deglaze with the Marsala wine and reduce by half.
  7. Add the veal stock and bring to the high simmer, then add the tomato sauce.
  8. Allow the sauce to simmer and thicken by crème.  Allow to reduce over medium heat.
  9. Once thickened adjust seasoning with salt and pepper add the spinach and fresh herbs, remove from the heat.
  10. Boil the pasta separately and drain pasta when al dente, keep warm.
  11. When plating, pour the sauce over the pasta, garnish with the Asiago cheese shreds, serve at once.