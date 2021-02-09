Andiamo's Chef Oppat prepares Pasta Giuseppe
With restaurants back open and kitchens back on, Metro Detroit eateries are hard at work preparing some favorites. Andiamo's executive chef joined FOX 2 Monday to prepare Pasta Giuseppe.
The recipe for Pasta Giuseppe will yield four portions.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz Italian Sausage
- Seasoning Salt
- Olive Oil
- 1 oz Shallots, minced
- 1 oz Garlic, minced
- 1 each Onion, small diced
- 8 oz Assorted Mushrooms, sliced
- 6 oz Marsala Wine
- 6 oz Beef or Veal Stock
- 8 oz Tomato sauce, prepared is fine
- 3 oz Heavy Cream or Milk
- 8 oz Spinach leaves, fresh, lightly torn
- ½ cup Asiago cheese shreds
- ¼ cup Fresh Basil leaves, shredded
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lb Uncooked pasta, yields about 2# cooked
Recipe
- Season the sausage with salt and pepper liberally, heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
- Sear the sausage, breaking it up as it cooks in the bottom of a large skillet.
- Ensure it is deep golden brown on each side, make sure the pan is hot before adding the meat.
- Add the shallots and garlic, cook briefly.
- Add the onions and mushrooms, cook until fully tender.
- Deglaze with the Marsala wine and reduce by half.
- Add the veal stock and bring to the high simmer, then add the tomato sauce.
- Allow the sauce to simmer and thicken by crème. Allow to reduce over medium heat.
- Once thickened adjust seasoning with salt and pepper add the spinach and fresh herbs, remove from the heat.
- Boil the pasta separately and drain pasta when al dente, keep warm.
- When plating, pour the sauce over the pasta, garnish with the Asiago cheese shreds, serve at once.