Memorial Day cooking: Tzatziki potato salad and Cognac and Herb Marinade

It's a dish that goes great with BBQ Lamb Chops, Kabobs, and so many other entrees: Tzatziki Potato Salad.

If you're lacking that final recipe for Memorial Day cooking, here's what might help.

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. baby red potatoes, halved

1 tbsp. kosher salt, divided

2 English or Persian cucumbers, skin off and chopped

1/2 c. chopped dill pickles optional

1/4 c. freshly chopped dill

1/2 c. diced red onion

2 cloves garlic, grated

Zest of ½ lemon

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. granulated sugar

1/4 garlic salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2/3 c. whole plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. Heavy mayonnaise

Smoked paprika and sprigs of fresh dill for garnish (optional)

Recipe

In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and season with 2 teapoons salt. Bring water to a boil and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients. When potatoes are cooked, drain well and add to bowl while hot. Fold into dressing until well combined and let cool. Garnish with paprika before serving, if desired.

But the goodness doesn't stop there. The chef also has a marinade worth checking out:

Ingredients:

This will last in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. So don’t be scared to make extra. You will love this for your next bbq and beyond

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive oil

tablespoon Greek oregano, dried is fine

1 ½ Tablespoons fresh chopped garlic, about 2-3 cloves

1 ½ tablespoons of fresh minced rosemary

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 ½ tablespoons of fresh cracked black peppercorns

2 tablespoons of Maggi or soy sauce, preferable Maggi optional

2 ounces of Cognac or great whiskey

2 tablespoons olive oil Fresh lemon juice from a half of a medium lemon

Recipe

You may blend all marinade ingredients together in a blender or simply whisk all ingredients in a glass bowl. If you have kitchen prep gloves double them up and mix all ingredients. Allow to stand at room temp for 20 minute or 2 hours in the fridge.