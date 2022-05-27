Memorial Day cooking: Tzatziki potato salad and Cognac and Herb Marinade
(FOX 2) - It's a dish that goes great with BBQ Lamb Chops, Kabobs, and so many other entrees: Tzatziki Potato Salad.
If you're lacking that final recipe for Memorial Day cooking, here's what might help.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 lb. baby red potatoes, halved
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt, divided
- 2 English or Persian cucumbers, skin off and chopped
- 1/2 c. chopped dill pickles optional
- 1/4 c. freshly chopped dill
- 1/2 c. diced red onion
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. granulated sugar
- 1/4 garlic salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2/3 c. whole plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp. Heavy mayonnaise
- Smoked paprika and sprigs of fresh dill for garnish (optional)
Recipe
- In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and season with 2 teapoons salt. Bring water to a boil and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 12 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients.
- When potatoes are cooked, drain well and add to bowl while hot. Fold into dressing until well combined and let cool.
- Garnish with paprika before serving, if desired.
But the goodness doesn't stop there. The chef also has a marinade worth checking out:
Ingredients:
This will last in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. So don’t be scared to make extra. You will love this for your next bbq and beyond
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive oil
- tablespoon Greek oregano, dried is fine
- 1 ½ Tablespoons fresh chopped garlic, about 2-3 cloves
- 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh minced rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh cracked black peppercorns
- 2 tablespoons of Maggi or soy sauce, preferable Maggi optional
- 2 ounces of Cognac or great whiskey
- 2 tablespoons olive oil Fresh lemon juice from a half of a medium lemon
Recipe
Advertisement
You may blend all marinade ingredients together in a blender or simply whisk all ingredients in a glass bowl. If you have kitchen prep gloves double them up and mix all ingredients. Allow to stand at room temp for 20 minute or 2 hours in the fridge.