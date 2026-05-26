Recipe: Lobster & shrimp linguine
(FOX 2) - The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment shares a recipe for lobster & shrimp linguine:
Ingredients:
6 oz Lobster tail
5 jumbo shrimp (16/20 ct.)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
24 oz of linguine noodles
Julienne tri-colored peppers as garnish
Garlic Cream Sauce Ingredients:
½ cup butter
3/4 pint heavy cream
1 tablespoon minced garlic
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon ranch dressing
1 teaspoon sweet and smoky seasoning
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Preparation:
· Combined lobster and shrimp seasonings in a bowl and season lobster and shrimp
· Pan sear lobster tail and shrimp for four to six minutes
· Boil noodles with ¼ stick of butter for nine minutes for an al dente finish
· Combine garlic cream sauce ingredients in a sauce pot and simmer for 12 minutes
· Sauté julienned tri-colored peppers in butter for two to three minutes
· When the cream sauce is finished cooking, add noodles to the sauce, toss, plate and add lobster and shrimp. Garnish with julienne tri-colored peppers
· Top with parmesan cheese, if desired