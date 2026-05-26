Recipe: Lobster & shrimp linguine

The Prestige Eatery & Entertainment shares a recipe for lobster & shrimp linguine:

Ingredients:

6 oz Lobster tail

5 jumbo shrimp (16/20 ct.)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

24 oz of linguine noodles

Julienne tri-colored peppers as garnish

Garlic Cream Sauce Ingredients:

½ cup butter

3/4 pint heavy cream

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon ranch dressing

1 teaspoon sweet and smoky seasoning

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation:

· Combined lobster and shrimp seasonings in a bowl and season lobster and shrimp

· Pan sear lobster tail and shrimp for four to six minutes

· Boil noodles with ¼ stick of butter for nine minutes for an al dente finish

· Combine garlic cream sauce ingredients in a sauce pot and simmer for 12 minutes

· Sauté julienned tri-colored peppers in butter for two to three minutes

· When the cream sauce is finished cooking, add noodles to the sauce, toss, plate and add lobster and shrimp. Garnish with julienne tri-colored peppers

· Top with parmesan cheese, if desired