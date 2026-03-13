Recipe: Louisiana linguine from Knock Twice Speakeasy

Knock Twice Speakeasy in West Bloomfield shares the recipe for its Louisiana linguine.

Creamy Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Linguine

Serves 4

Ingredients Instructions

• 12 oz linguine

• Salt for pasta water

• 2 tbsp butter or olive oil

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

• ½ tsp chili flakes

• 1 tsp Cajun seasoning

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 1½ tsp chicken base

• ½ cup mixed shredded cheese (Italian

blend, mozzarella, or provolone)

• ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 cups fresh spinach

• 1½ cups cooked chicken, sliced or diced

• 1 cup cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook linguine until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain.

2. Heat butter or olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cherry tomatoes and cook 2–3 minutes until blistered and releasing juices. Add minced garlic and sauté 30–45 seconds. Stir in chili flakes and Cajun seasoning. Cook 10–15 seconds to bloom the spices.

3. Pour in the heavy cream and stir in the chicken base until dissolved. Add the mixed shredded cheese and Parmesan. Reduce heat to low and stir until the cheese melts smoothly. Let the sauce gently simmer 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.

4. Stir in the fresh spinach and cook until just wilted.

5. Add the cooked linguine, cooked chicken, and cooked shrimp to the sauce and toss until evenly coated and heated through. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of reserved pasta water.

6. Taste and adjust seasoning. Garnish with extra Parmesan, herbs, or lemon zest if desired.

Chef Tip: Keep the heat low after adding the cheese to prevent the sauce from becoming grainy. This ensures the cream sauce stays silky and restaurant-quality.