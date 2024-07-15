With the Primary Election quickly approaching, Michigan voters are embracing convenient voting options now more than ever.

As of July 9, more than 1.5 million Michigan residents have requested an absentee ballot. Of those voters, more than 178,000 have already submitted a completed ballot - breaking the previous records set in the August 2020 Primary.

The previous presidential election was the first cycle to allow people to vote absentee without a reason. However, it was the pandemic that motivated many to mail in their ballots out of concern for their health.

Four years later, more people are using the method than ever before.

"This is great news for Michigan, and for democracy," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "In 2020, we saw our highest turnout elections in Michigan history. It is thrilling to see we are on track to exceed those high turnout levels in 2024 and even more exciting to see voters engaged early at such significant numbers and committed to ensuring their voice is heard."

The record-breaking numbers are the aftereffect of voting habits spurred by the pandemic. Since then, state officials have pushed for accessible forms of voting.

Both parties are building infrastructure to enable voters to cast ballots remotely. The efforts appear to be resonating with Michigan citizens, as this is 150,000 more than the number of voters who requested an absentee ballot in the lead-up to the August 2020 primary.

28 days before 2024 Primary Election

Number of absentee ballot applications received: 1,518,665

Number of absentee ballots returned: 178,931

28 days before 2020 Primary Election

Number of absentee ballot applications received: 1,360,832

Number of absentee ballots returned: 111,014

A breakdown of the number of requested ballots by jurisdiction is available online. To request an absentee ballot or join the permanent absentee ballot list, visit Absentee voting (michigan.gov).

Eligible Michigan citizens can register to vote online or by mail until Monday, July 22, or in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Michigan does not register voters by party, but state law requires voters to cast votes for only one party’s candidates in the primary election. Votes for candidates from multiple parties on the same ballot will not be counted.

To cast a ballot in person, voters can go to an early voting site in their precinct from July 27 to Aug. 4 or to their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit Michigan.gov/Vote to learn more about the security of absentee voting, to find early voting locations, and to locate the clerk’s office in your jurisdiction.